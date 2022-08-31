5 ‘tried and tested’ productivity hacks from Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty, 61, is an actor, investor, producer and entrepreneur (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Actor, entrepreneur, producer, investor, husband and father – Suniel Shetty wears many hats with aplomb, but how does the 61-year-old find the time to juggle these many roles? He shared the secret to his success in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, breaking down into five points that things that help him stay ahead in the game.

Here is a look at Suniel Shetty’s “tried and tested” productivity hacks that help him get the most out of his day:

Start early: Suniel Shetty starts his day at 5 am and refuses to look at screens until he is out of the door. “I spend my mornings doing things that are good for my soul - yoga, chai with Amma, time with the family, and my dogs!” he says. This, he says, helps him feel like he has already “won the day” by time 8 am rolls around

“It also means that by the time I leave home by 9am, I’m prepared for the day. I’ve worked out how my day is going to pan out. I’ve played out every meeting in my head. I know what boxes I need ticked before the end of day,” the actor writes, adding that waking up early is a practice he can’t recommend enough.

Compartmentalise: The actor and businessman says his days are packed because with age, his zest for life has also grown. “I want to get healthier, I want all my ventures to succeed, I want to collaborate with every interesting person I meet, I want to explore every opportunity that comes my way, and I want to be the best version of myself,” he writes.

To get the most out of each day, Shetty compartmentalises his time, focussing on only one thing at any given moment. “When I’m meeting someone, that person has my full attention. When I train at the gym in the evenings with my buddies, I’m fully there,” he says, all praise for this productivity tip to increase efficiency.

Delegate: No one can do it all, so don’t be afraid to delegate, he advises. Give everyone in your team a role and room to improve as you focus on the big picture. “You should be in charge of the big picture - that’s your end game… And the only way to keep improving, as a team, is to give everyone a role, and the space and time to flourish. Things may not work at times. But over time, this is a sure shot way to ensure growth & improvement as a team, and more importantly, a smart way to find time for yourself to focus on the big picture,” he says.

Don’t complain: Instead of complaining when things don’t go your way, learn to adapt, says Suniel Shetty. “Not only is complaining unconstructive, it builds a negative mindset,” he says. So when faced with a situation you can’t change – which you invariably will face every once in a while – learn to adapt.

He gives the example of Mumbai traffic, where he spends 2 to 3 hours on average in his car each day. “Frustrating as it can be, I’ve built a routine around using that time, to do most of my calls for the day,” says Shetty.

Take a break: Last but not least, learn to take breaks! “Switch off every now and then, and do something you enjoy. Call a friend. Read something. Take a walk around the office. Drink a bottle of water. Actually anything, that will take your mind off the tasks on hand,” says Shetty. As for himself, he uses these breaks to focus on breathing exercises.

Suniel Shetty is best known for his roles in films like Dhadkan and Main Hoon Na. He started his entrepreneurial journey with a hotel business and has since expanded into real estate.