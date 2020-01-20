25-year-old suffers brain stroke while playing PUBG in Pune

Popular online multiplayer game Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds, otherwise known as PUBG, has claimed yet another victim. A 25-year-old Pune resident reportedly suffered a brain stroke while in the middle of a game, resulting in his death.

The man was identified as Harshal Memane, who was a resident of Shindewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. “It seems the stroke occurred because the victim was over-excited while playing online game PUBG. The post-mortem report has stated intracerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis as the cause of death,” News 18 reported, quoting from Memane’s postmortem report.

A severe addiction to the PUBG gameplay has directly or indirectly resulted in the deteriorated conditions or deaths of many young individuals. This game has rapidly managed to become a global phenomenon as it does not require any special gaming equipment and can be played on any smartphone with a data connection.

Addressing this issue, developers have attempted to curb addiction by introducing an age lock along with a time restriction.