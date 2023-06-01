Over 500 MBBS doctors compete for 20 jobs: Pic of crowd at Delhi's GTB hospital is viral

The crowd at Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB Hospital). (Image credit: @DrDhruvchauhan/Twitter)

A picture of a crowd at Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB Hospital) has gone viral on social media as a portrayal of the skewed ratio of MBBS doctors to jobs in the country. The image shared by a doctor, Dhruv Chauhan, called MBBS the new BTech.

"Twenty posts, more than 500 candidates; MBBS is the new BTech

Yes, this is the condition when you try to get a job after passing MBBS," Chauhan tweeted. "In picture is Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB) for the vacancy of non acad JR (Non-Academic Junior Residency)."



20 posts , 500+ candidates

MBBS is the New BTech

Yes this is the condition when you try to get JOB after passing MBBS In picture is Delhi State Cancer institute (GTB) for the vacancy of non acad JR . pic.twitter.com/37iBt5anc2

— Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) May 31, 2023

Reacting to the photo, many Twitter users pointed out that since Delhi offers one of the highest salaries to junior resident doctors, more candidates flock to hospitals there.

"It's very common in Delhi as the Junior Resident salary is highest in Delhi as compared to other parts of the country. Some doctors even pay bribes to get those jobs," wrote Prakash (@Guoqiang66).

Another Twitter user Ketan Rampal (@k10rampal) said,"Sir, I personally believe this job scenario is in Delhi. Reason is because of good pay and the opportunity to learn. Rest of India there are still places where even MBBS doctors haven’t reached. It’s the inequitable distribution of doctors that is worrisome."

"Most of them are joining it for a temporary income source to stay in Delhi for PG preparation. And JR stipend in Delhi is approx Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000, that's why more number of students apply in Delhi hospitals JR vacancy," added The Child's Doctor (@BachhoKaDaktar).

Some other Twitter users also pointed out that India needs more doctors but has fewer job opportunities for them.

"Yes, what Indians still don't understand is that it's a demand-supply problem currently in India. There are too many doctors for too few jobs in the cities, and as a result, they can't demand a high salary like their counterparts in the IT sector. There are no campus placements," commented Abhishek Roy (@abhishekroy).

Another user Raj Karnatak (@raj_karnatak) wrote, "Send them to the US we need more docs in the US. What’s wrong is producing more docs if we make sure there is a standardized national exam to check competency and we create more lost graduate training spots for them. Every country needs more healthcare workers."

