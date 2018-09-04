App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

New telecom policy may be placed before Cabinet in 2 weeks: Telecom secretary

The government has recently issued the NDCP which once approved will set road map for attracting investment of around Rs 6.5 lakh crore in the sector and create 40 lakh new job opportunities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The new telecom policy branded as National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) is expected to be placed before the Cabinet for approval in two weeks, a top official said on September 4.

"It is likely to be placed in two weeks," telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on the sidelines of a BSNL event.

Promising rationalisation of levies such as spectrum charges to rejuvenate debt-ridden telecom sector, the proposed new telecom policy seeks to provide broadband access to all with 50 mbps speed, 5G services and create 40 lakh new jobs by 2022.

It proposes to adopt "Optimal Pricing of Spectrum" to ensure sustainable and affordable access to digital communications. High spectrum price and related charges have been main concern of telecom services segment, which is reeling under a debt of around Rs 7.8 lakh crore.
