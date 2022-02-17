English
    India's mobile subscriber count down by 1.28 crore in December 2021: TRAI data

    New Delhi, Feb 17 The mobile user count in India fell by 1.28 crore in December 2021 compared to the previous month, with Reliance Jio and Vodafone..

    PTI
    February 17, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
    Representative image

    The mobile user count in India fell by 1.28 crore in December 2021 compared to the previous month, with Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea suffering subscriber losses, even as Bharti Airtel added customers, TRAI data showed on Thursday.

    Reliance Jio lost about 1.29 crore wireless subscribers, and that pulled down its mobile subscriber tally to 41.57 crore in December 2021.

    Vodafone Idea lost 16.14 lakh mobile subscribers, and its base stood at 26.55 crore in December 2021.

    In contrast, Airtel gained 4.75 lakh customers, ramping up its wireless user base to 35.57 crore, as per monthly subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

    Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
    PTI
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 02:09 pm

