you are here: HomeNewstelecom

India cabinet did not take up proposal for telecoms relief measures: Report

The cabinet was widely expected to take a decision on a so-called relief package for the telecoms industry, which would have helped all wireless carriers but especially the embattled Vodafone Idea.

Reuters
September 08, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
Representative image

India’s federal cabinet on Wednesday did not take up the proposals for providing financial relief to the country’s debt-laden telecom sector, a government source said.

