DoT security unit begins consultation to develop security framework for set-top boxes

The Security Assurance Standards (SAS) division of NCCS will hold a meeting with the industry on the same on October 21.

PTI
October 08, 2021 / 10:22 PM IST
Representative image

Bengaluru-based National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), a unit under the Department of Telecommunications, has floated consultations to develop a security test requirement framework for set-top boxes. The Security Assurance Standards (SAS) division of NCCS will hold a meeting with the industry on the same on October 21.

ALSO READ: DPIIT notifies 100% FDI in telecom

SAS will seek details around data privacy and security from stakeholders, including measures to prevent set-top box cloning, password policy, method to test electronic chips, and data storage. The division has asked stakeholders to submit their representative details before October 19.

 
Tags: #Department of Telecommunications #National Centre for Communication Security #Security Assurance Standards #set-top boxes
first published: Oct 8, 2021 10:22 pm

