MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewstelecom

Airtel loses 46.1 lakh mobile subscribers in May, Jio adds 35.5 lakh users: Trai data

Although both Airtel and Vodafone Idea suffered massive subscriber losses in May, Jio added 35.54 lakh mobile users during the month, raising its subscriber base to 43.12 crore.

PTI
July 29, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

The Indian telecom market presented a picture of sharp contrast in May with Bharti Airtel losing a staggering 46.13 lakh wireless subscribers even as rival Reliance Jio added 35.54 lakh mobile users, according to data from telecom regulator Trai. Overall, the Indian mobile market shed 62.7 lakh users in May.

Jio added 35.54 lakh mobile users during the month, raising its subscriber base to 43.12 crore. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea suffered massive subscriber losses in May.

Airtel's lost 46.13 lakh mobile users and ended the month with a subscriber base of 34.8 crore, according to the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for the month of May.

Troubled Vodafone Idea's mobile subscriber base shrunk by 42.8 lakh users in May, to 27.7 crore users.

India's overall mobile subscriber numbers fell by 62.7 lakh, dragging the total user base down to 117.6 crore in May amid the second severe wave of COVID-19.

Close
Disclaimer:  Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
PTI
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #reliance jio #Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Jul 29, 2021 07:42 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.