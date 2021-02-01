ZTE Axon 30 Pro will capture photos in 200MP resolution, Snapdragon 888 SoC confirmed

ZTE is set to join a long list of OEMs that will release smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, according to ZTE officials, the Snapdragon 888 SoC may not be the USP of its next flagship. That honour may go to a monstrous 200 MP main camera.

Ni Fei, ZTE's president recently took to Chinese social media website Weibo (Obtained via TechRadar) to provide some details about the ZTE Axon 30 Pro. In his post, he confirmed that the Axon 30 Pro would be able to shoot photos in up to 200-megapixel or over 2.7 billion pixels. He also mentioned that the phone would be capable of 4K HDR video recording and 10-bit colour support. It will also be able to take photos in low-light scenes that are as dark as 0.1 lumens.

However, it is unclear if the upcoming ZTE Axon 30 Pro will feature a 200 MP camera or will be capable of capturing 200 MP photos with a lower megapixel camera, although we expect it to be the latter. The post also confirms the use of the Snapdragon 888 SoC and the Spectra 580 image signal processor (ISP).

While ZTE hasn't mentioned when the Axon 30 Pro will be unveiled, it is already looking like a massive upgrade over last year's ZTE Axon 20, which uses a mid-range 5G chip in the form of the Snapdragon 765G SoC.