Xiaomi's Pocophone F1 pricing and specifications leaked

A new phone brand - Pocophone - was recently trademarked by Xiaomi, which has led to a speculation that Xiaomi may launch 'Beryllium' under the label 'Pocophone'.

Roland Quandt from WinFuture also revealed on Twitter the Pocophone F1’s storage capacities and RAM along with its pricing in the European markets.

Quandt stated that the phone has been listed in eastern Europe for €420 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version and €460 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version respectively. EAN/UPC codes are included in the listings which confirm its authenticity.

According to a report in XDA Developers, until now in 2018, three Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered flagship smartphones have been released by Xiaomi. A smartphone associated with the brand 'Pocophone' was also listed to come in two storage variants - 64GB/128GB internal storage with 6GB RAM.

In the past, Xiaomi had launched the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S with code-name Polaris, followed by Xiaomi Mi 8 with the code-name Dipper and Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition with the code name Ursa.

Mi 8 and the Mi 8 Explorer Edition remain a China-only product as of now whereas, the Mi Mix 2S is available in some international companies.

Although Xiaomi Mi8 is cheaper in China, at such pricing in Europe, it would be one of the cheapest Snapdragon 845-powered flagships in the market. However, it is still unknown whether both the Pocophone F1 and the phone that is code-named “beryllium” are the same phones.