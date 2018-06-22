App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 launched in India

Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is now available at a price of Rs. 1,499 exclusively on Mi.com.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To mark the occasion of World Music Day, Xiaomi has launched its latest audio product Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in India. The gadget claims to have a 7-hour battery life with continuous music playback.

Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is now available at a price of Rs. 1,499 exclusively on Mi.com. Some of its key features include a 5W speaker with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and a minimalist design. Black and White are the colour options available in this speaker. It also accompanies the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2.

The body of the speaker is made from polycarbonate and ABS material. Aluminium alloy Dimensions of 60x60x93.3mm are used in the upper surface of the Mi Pocket Speaker 2. An LED status indicator is displayed on the front. The built-in microphone allows users to make calls, with music getting automatically paused upon receiving a call. Mi Pocket Speaker 2 has an effective coverage of up to 10 meters with Bluetooth 4.1 capabilities. A 1200mAh battery is placed under the hood, with a backing of 3.7V capacity. The USB power input is 5V/ 1A (5W). It can be worked in between a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

Mi Headphones Comfort, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, Mi earphones Black, Mi earphones Silver, and Mi earphones Basic are some of the other comfort products sold in the country by Xiaomi in addition to the Speakers.

Xiaomi inaugurated its 1000th service center in Hyderabad earlier this week. Xiaomi India now has presence in over 600 cities in the country from the time of having launched operations in India in July 2014.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 09:12 pm

tags #Mi Bluetooth #Technology #World News #Xiaomi

