WWDC 2018: Apple mocks Android with operating system comparison

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018 on Monday revealed several new features included upcoming device updates for iPhone, iPad, MacBook and other devices.

The Cupertino-based tech giant also unveiled the new software update iOS 12 for iPhones that comes loaded with new features and performance improvements.

According to a report by News18, some stats displayed during the event caught attention of the audience.

The stats were comparisons of features with rival Google's operating system Android. The stats compared the latest Android version Oreo and iPhone's iOS 11.

Apple claimed that more than 81 percent of iPhones are running with iOS 11 while on 6 percent of Android users worldwide are using Oreo and that Google was struggling to push Oreo updates to all its users.