HomeNewsTechnology
Apr 16, 2018 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World’s best camera smartphone Huawei P20 Pro coming to India? Company hints on Twitter

The phones were launched last month at an event held at the iconic Grand Palais in Paris last month and are expected to come at a price starting at Rs 52,600

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei is expected to launch a tri-camera smartphone — the Huawei P20 — and the P20 Pro in India. The news was almost confirmed in a tweet by the company on its official handle.

The phones were launched last month at an event held at the iconic Grand Palais in Paris last month.

The tweet reads, “Put aside the many for the one that’s here to deliver you all.
#SEEMOOORE #HuaweiP20Series #HuaweiP20Pro” and almost confirms that the phone will be launched in India.

The phones fall under the premium category and carry a price tag of EUR 649 (approx Rs 52,600) for the P20 model while the P20 Pro model comes at a price tag of EUR 899 (approx Rs 72,900) globally. Though there is no official confirmation yet, it is widely speculated the phones will be priced similarly in the Indian markets as well.

Huawei P20 Pro specifications

The big brother in the P20 series, Huawei P20 Pro, sports a 6.1 inch display with a resolution of 2,240*1,080 pixels, and density of 408 pixels per inch.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 970 processor with 4 cores clocked at 2.36 GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and is supported by a 6 GB RAM, combined with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone features a Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

Coming to its USP, the phone features an outrageous 40MP RGB camera + 20MP monochrome camera + 8MP telephoto Leica optics primary camera. The cameras have an aperture rate of f/1.8, f/1.6 and f/2.4 respectively. On the selfie front, P20 Pro features a 24 MP camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The phone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and comes in Black, Twilight, Pink Gold and Midnight Blue colours.

Huawei P20 specifications

The Huawei P20 features a 5.8 inch display with a screen resolution of 2,240*1,080 pixels and a density of 428 pixels per inch.

Like P20 Pro, the more affordable P20 too is powered by the octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 970 processor with 4 cores clocked at 2.36 GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and features a 4 GB RAM combined with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone features a Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

The big difference between the two phones are the cameras. The P20 sports a 12MP RGB camera + 20MP Monochrome camera duo at the rear with aperture rates of f/1.8 and f/1.6 respectively. At the front, the phone features a 24 MP camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The P20 comes with a 3,400 mAh battery and is available in Black, Champagne Gold, Twilight, Pink Gold and Midnight Blue colours.

Other than these, both the phones come with EMUI 8.1 out of the box, which is based on Android 8.1. Other features include Type C USB 1.0 connector, NFC, gyro sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, proximity sensor among others.

tags #Business #Huawei #smartphone #Technology

