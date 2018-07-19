Wipro Q1: Client insolvency issues, future roadmap to be on Street's radar

The Street will watch out for the following factors when the company reports June quarter numbers:

Wipro, which has been struggling with client-specific issues, posted IT services revenue of Rs 13,412 crore in the quarter ended March and Rs 1,800 crore in consolidated net profit.

Wipro, the third largest IT services provider in the country, will announce its earnings for the June quarter on July 20. Rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys reported results last week, and both made optimistic comments about the demand in the market.

Revenue growth

Analysts expect sequential constant currency revenue to decline by 1.2 to 2 percent. According to a Reuters poll, analysts on average expect Wipro to post a June quarter revenue of Rs 14,004.8 crore and net profit of Rs 1,974.2 crore.

Margins

Wipro had said in the March quarter that the impact of the insolvencies of two of its clients would spill over to the June quarter. Analysts expect EBIT margin to remain flat or fall up to 30 basis points due to continuing revenue pressures and a part time impact of wage hikes.

The company's IT services margin in the March quarter was 14.4 percent, and adjusted for the client specific issues, was 16 percent.

The Street will watch out for what measures Wipro is taking to enable margin expansion.

Healthcare vertical update

In the previous quarter, Wipro said that revenue of HealthPlan Services, a US-based health insurance company acquired in 2016, was down by about $150 million and it was expected to further impact earnings in the June quarter.

Motilal Oswal analysts said investors would watch out for commentary on the verticals of healthcare and communications.

Update on energy and utilities

One of the clients whose insolvency affected Wipro's fourth quarter results was in the energy and utilities vertical. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said they would await "state of demand from weak utilities, healthcare and communications verticals".

Deal wins

Given the recent traction at TCS, and its own spate of client-specific issues, Wipro’s commentary on deal wins will also be a factor to watch.

Growth drivers

The Street would await commentary on growth drivers for the future of the company once its revenue-impacting factors stabilise. This would include Wipro's outlook for digital business, said IDBI Capital analysts in a note.