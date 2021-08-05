Windows 10 will start blocking 'Potentially Unwanted Applications' by default; here's how you can turn it off

Microsoft will now automatically block PUAs on Windows 10

PUAs or Potentially Unwanted Applications are a subset of software that may cause your system to behave unnaturally or run slower than its supposed to. That doesn't necessarily mean they are malicious but in most cases, they can be annoying or in the worst ones, install other software that may be harmful.

Windows 10 added the ability to block potential PUAs with an update in May 2020 but users had to manually turn it on. A new support document on Microsoft's site now says that it will automatically be turned for users and will start blocking PUAs starting early August 2021.

Users will still be able to turn off the protection if they feel they do not need it. To do so, press the start button in Windows 10, type "Windows Security" and click on it when the result appears. Now head to App and Browser control, look for Reputation-based protection and click on Reputation-based protection settings. Once the page loads, you should see an option to turn Potentially Unwanted App blocking off.

It is recommended that you keep this on though, as Windows Defender will constantly check and verify apps on your system with a library of flagged apps on it servers. When it detects one on your system, you are then given the option to remove it, quarantine it or keep it running.