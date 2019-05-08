Vu Premium Android 4K 55-inch TV review: Packs a punch with excellent display, great looks

The world of smart televisions has changed quite a bit lately. Not only are TVs becoming smarter, sleeker and bigger than ever but affordable too. While one could argue that the entry of Chinese device makers brought this change, it is not entirely true. Indian television maker Vu has been selling high-end televisions at affordable prices for years now.

The company recently launched the 2019 series of Vu Premium Android 4K Smart TVs with premium features such as HDR10, Dolby Vision support. The television comes in four sizes – 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch with all sharing the same features. While the company’s 2018 models of Android television failed to impress, let us take a look at how Vu's 2019 Premium Android series fares.

Design

As mentioned, Vu Premium Android UHD Smart TV comes in four different sizes. The 55 inch variant which we are reviewing is very large and takes up a sizable portion of the wall when mounted. The television is extremely well built using Titanium Grey material which not only gives the television a very premium look and feel but also makes these televisions pretty sturdy. As far as looks are concerned the TV is one of the best looking television out there in the market.

Vu has designed the panel with extremely thin bezels, which allows the TV to sport a high screen-to-body ratio. Not only does this add to the beauty, it also results in maximising the actual display area without increasing its overall size. The television weighs about 14 kgs without a stand and 14.3 kgs with a stand. As far as design is concerned, the only chink in its armour is the thickness. In comparison, the Mi TV, which is one of the thinnest in the segment, measures just 4.9mm at its thickest as against Vu’s Premium Android TV, which measures 7.3 cm.

The TV comes with a wide variety of connectivity options: 3 HDMI ports with ARC support, 1 USB 3.0 port, 1 USB 2.0 port, headphone jack, SPDIF port, one digital audio output port, AV input port, Ethernet port & DLNA. The TV also comes with dual band Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 5.0, which can be used to connect to Bluetooth headphone or other Bluetooth peripherals.

Picture, sound quality

The television is built with A+ grade IPS panel and DLED backlighting. All the four variants in the series come with UHD 4K resolution (3840x2160). The first thing which one notices while switching on the television is the low boot time, one of the lowest compared to other televisions in the range.

The televisions in this series come with a high static contrast ratio of ‪10000000‬:1, brightness levels of 450 Nits along with high dynamic contrast feature. The TV comes with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz which is the standard in this range. The response time of the TV is 8ms.‬

We tried playing videos with a resolution of 720p, 1080p and 4K on this television and were immediately impressed with the results. While the television delivered stunning results when playing 4K videos, it also delivered great results when playing HD and Full HD videos, thanks to Vu’s 4X upscaling technology. The results are more noticeable when you play a 720p video, which was upscaled to a much better quality than its original. However, when it came to videos at standard resolution (SD), the images spilled and lost clarity.

The colours reproduced on the television were accurate and felt natural and appealing. Fast action scenes looked smooth with the ultra-smooth motion rate feature. However, one could still notice some blurring during racing and fight scenes, which is typically absent in the more expensive TVs offered by Samsung and Sony.

The TV can play videos in five aspect ratios - 16:9, 4:3, auto, panoramic and direct. Unlike most television in this range, the Premium Android TV delivered great picture quality with no light leakage even in dark surroundings.

Although you cannot compare it to televisions from Sony or Samsung, the TV does a really good job when it comes to image processing. The television delivers stunning levels of black on contrasts, especially while playing 4K videos.

Speaking of the audio, the TV sports two down-firing speakers which are rated at 12W each. The speakers support premium features such as Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, dbx-tv Total Sonics + Total Volume Surround Sound. The audio is loud and clear and fills up a large room easily. The TV supports 8 sound modes such as Standard, Theater, Sports, Concert Hall, Music, Speech, Late Night, User which can be changed easily in the Settings Menu.

Software and features

Vu Premium Android TV runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. The TV comes with Google Play Store where one can download and install a whole host of apps and even side-load the ones not available locally. The television comes powered by a Quad-core processor with peak clock rate of 1.1 Ghz and a Mali-450 MP GPU. The television comes with 1.75 GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

The television comes with in-built Chromecast which allows for a hassle free experience when it comes to casting or screen-mirroring your mobile or tab. The television does not come with a lot of bloatware: the apps installed are Hotstar, Alt Balaji, Youtube, Netflix among others.

The TV does a great job at streaming 4K videos with no lags or buffering even with a slow internet connection. While Netflix and YouTube support videos with 4K resolution, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar support maximum video resolution of Full HD.

The in-built player does not stutter one bit even when playing heavy 4K videos, but lacks several basic functions such as options to select subtitles, etc. The native player was also not the easiest to use. However, that problem gets solved if one downloads a specialised app such as the VLC or MX Player. The television supports most video and audio file types including the advanced extensions such as H.265, H.264, .vob,.FLAC.

The TV has a responsive voice command, which can be accessed by simply pressing a button on the remote. Speaking of which, the TV comes with a premium looking smart remote. The remote comes with dedicated buttons for YouTube, Google Play, Settings and Google Assistant button along with navigation keys at the centre.

Verdict

The Vu Premium Android TV is an outstanding 4K television in the budget segment. Sure, the television has some drawbacks such as a thick body, lack of a feature filled in-built video player, some amount of blurring during fast-paced action scenes. However, these minor drawbacks are far outweighed by the pros such as a beautiful yet robust design, Android 8.0 OREO OS, excellent image processing, built-in Chromecast, HDR 10 support, Dolby Vision technology, a very responsive voice assistant which even beats some premium brands, Vu’s home grown upscaling technology.

After last year’s low, Vu has made a strong come back with its Vu’s Premium Android TV series. Not only is the television best in the budget segment, but it also beats several other televisions which are priced in the premium range. Vu’s Premium Android TV series raises the bar for budget televisions by several notches. All rise for the new king of budget televisions.