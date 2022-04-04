English
    Vivo X80 key specifications leaked hinting at imminent launch

    The Vivo X80 series line-up will incude the Vivo X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro+.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

    Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its flagship X80 series smartphones in China soon. While Vivo is yet to reveal a launch date for the X80 series, a new leak gives us some insight into the specifications of the vanilla Vivo X80.

    According to the tipster, Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X80 will feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED panel with a hole-punch camera cut out. The display will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and DC-Dimming.

    Additionally, the phone was previously rumoured to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The tipster also claims that the Vivo X80 will feature a large 4000mm square VC chamber for heat dissipation. The Vivo X80 Pro is also rumoured to be powered by the same Dimensity 9000 SoC.

    The chip will be paired with LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo X80 is also expected to come with a primary 50 MP Samsung GN5 sensor paired with a 13 MP secondary sensor, and a third 12 MP Sony IMX663 sensor. The phone will also get a 44 MP selfie camera on the front.

    Vivo is yet to announce an official launch date for the X80 series. Vivo is set to debut a new flagship smartphone in the form of the Vivo X Note later this week on April 11. The Vivo X Note will debut alongside the company’s first foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold, and the Vivo Pad in China at the event.
    Tags: #smartphones #Snapdragon #Vivo #Vivo India #Vivo Smartphones
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 03:45 pm
