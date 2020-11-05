Vivo S7e budget 5G phone unveiled with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, OLED Display: All you need to know

The Vivo S7e arrives on the back of two budget 5G, namely the ZTE Blade 20 5G and Oppo K7x. Vivo has unveiled the S7e in China as an affordable 5G smartphone. The device arrives with an entry-level 5G chip, a triple-camera setup, and an OLED display.

The Vivo S7e is powered by the MediaTek 720 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone is also equipped with 128GB of storage. The S7e packs a 4,100 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 10 with the FuntouchOS 10.5 skin.

The Vivo S7e sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ OLED panel. The panel opts for a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The waterdrop notch on the phone houses a 32 MP selfie shooter. The Vivo S7e boasts dual 4G VoLTE and 5G connectivity.

In terms of optics, the Vivo S7e features a 64 MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone weighs 171.7 grams and is around 7.73mm thick. The Vivo S7e is available in Silver Moon, Black Mirror, and Magic Sand Star Sea; the latter features a more gradient finish similar to that on the Vivo V20.

Vivo has not revealed the price of the S7e yet, although the phone is set to go on sale on November 11, celebrated as Singles’ Day, one of China’s biggest shopping holidays. There is no word on international availability of the Vivo S7e.