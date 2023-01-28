English
    U.S. SEC probes Elon Musk's role in Tesla self-driving claims: Report

    SEC officials are considering whether Musk may have inappropriately made forward-looking statements, the report said, without specifying which specific statements or activities by Musk attracted the regulator's attention.

    Reuters
    January 28, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

    The U.S. securities regulator is investigating Elon Musk's role in shaping EV maker Tesla's self-driving claims, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

    The review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe of the company's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system, the report added.

    Tesla Chief Executive Musk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the SEC declined to comment.