Twitter Circle rolling out to more users

Earlier this month, Twitter began testing a new feature that allowed user's to limit their tweets to a select group of followers.

Twitter's Circle is very similar to Instagram's Close Friends in function, and allows you to create a group of up to 150 people that you can share your tweets with. Both followers and non-followers can be part of a Circle.

While the feature has not rolled out to everyone just yet, Twitter seems to be expanding the test to more people on iOS and Android.

Speaking with The Verge, Twitter's Joseph Nunez said that the company was, "currently testing Twitter Circle with a group of people across iOS," and the feature, "has not rolled out widely to everyone yet as we continue to gather feedback.”

Okay. How do I know If I have access?

The easiest way to check if you are part of the test, is to start composing a tweet. If you see a new dropdown menu at the top that reads "Everyone", tap on it and you should see options on who you want to share the tweet with.

How does Twitter Circle work?

When you are down composing your tweet, and want to control who gets to see it, just tap on Everyone at the top and select "Twitter Circle". From here you can customize how many people you want to add in a Circle or remove them.

You can add up to 150 people in a Circle and Twitter will not notify users, when add or remove them from the Circle. You can also add people who do not follow you to a Circle.

People that are part of the Circle will see a note displayed on the tweet, informing them that only select people, "can see this tweet."

The users in your Circle will not be able to re-tweet your thoughts but they can still download or take a screenshot of your tweets.