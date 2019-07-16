App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 05:55 PM IST

Trump says 'will take a look' at accusations over Google, China

Representatives for Google could not be immediately reached for comment on Trump's comments, which follow accusations from one of his supporters, entrepreneur and Facebook Inc board member Peter Thiel.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said his administration would investigate accusations that Google worked with the Chinese government, but gave no other details in his early morning tweet on July 16.

First Published on Jul 16, 2019 05:51 pm

