Today in AI: A bot that can play Minecraft, a social media influencer who isn't human, Carl Pei's thoughts on AI and more

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important stories you must know about

Humanoid robot Sophia, developed by Hong Kong based company Hanson Robotics, appears on stage in front of students and other professionals during a meeting session organised about artificial intelligence in Kolkata on February 18, 2020.

(Image credit: Microsoft/Mojang)

An AI that can play Minecraft, but you can't have it!

Microsoft has been testing a new AI model internally, built to play Minecraft.
 

Representational Image

You could be reading a ChatGPT authored book on Amazon's Kindle Store

As per a Reuters report, since Amazon doesn't explicitly require the disclosure of AI assistance by the authors, that number could be significantly higher.
 

(Image credit: @_Lia27/Twitter)

Lia: The social media influencer who is an AI

Lia creates her own music and has a YouTube channel. She also shares quotes by world leaders on how to make the world a better place and urges people to talk to her for an "emotional connect".
 

Nothing's Carl Pei talks about killer AI apps in MC Interview

The founder of Nothing says "we haven't found the killer app" yet. Here are some excerpts from the interview. Representational Image

Microsoft fast-tracks Bing AI to mobile and Skype

The Redmond-based technology giant announced that Bing's new AI features will be available on the Bing app and Edge browser for Android and iOS. (Image Courtesy: Spotify)

Spotify's 'DJ' promises to keep your music vibin'

DJ is based on OpenAI technology and will curate music for you in partnership with music editors on the platform.

first published: Feb 24, 2023 07:00 pm