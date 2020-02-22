The Tech Weekender: Elon Musk slams Bill Gates, Google indexing WhatsApp group chat links, Bezos fights climate change, and Pixel 4 arrives in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently committed $10 billion of his personal fortune to set up the new Bezos Earth Fund to tackle climate change. In the fight for the planet, Bezos' commitment of $10 billion dwarfed the $4 billion that 29 philanthropic organisations had pledged to fighting climate change in 2018. While Bezos' decision does seem like a monumental step forward, it isn't all that surprising, with many summing it up as no more than a publicity gimmick. Amazon is paying a corporate tax rate of barely one percent, which gives Bezos the freedom to invest in philanthropic ventures. Additionally, Politico reported that Amazon's convenient deliveries and massive data centres emitted around 44.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2018. Last year, Amazon employees took to the streets to voice their complaints about Amazon's carbon footprint. While Google, Amazon and Microsoft have been vocal about their efforts to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, they are currently teaming up with the fossil fuel industry to help companies squeeze as much oil and gas out of the ground as possible by using artificial intelligence to get the best results in fracking.