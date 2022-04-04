English
    Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch announced in India with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and Wear OS 3

    The Skagen the Falster Gen 6 is priced at Rs 21,995 in India.

    April 04, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

    Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch has been announced in India. The new Falster Gen 6 first debuted in August 2021 as the first smartwatch to use the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform.

    The Skagen Falster Gen 6 is priced at Rs 21,995 in India. Skagen is launching the Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch with five styles in a 42mm case size, including silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colours. The styles have been launched on straps made with stainless-steel mesh, silicone and leather, and are also compatible with all 20mm straps and bracelets.

    The smartwatch’s Smart Battery Modes coupled with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform offers extended battery life, over 24 hours. You can also get battery life for multiple days in the Extended Battery Mode. The Falster Gen 6 is also touted to deliver an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

    The Gen 6 boasts an upgraded heart rate sensor and a new SpO2 sensor. The watch can be paired with both Android and iOS smartphones. The Gen 6 users will have access to download new Wear OS apps and experiences on Google Play. The smartwatch has a swimproof speaker and microphone.

    The Gen 6 will also be compatible with Google’s new system update, Wear OS 3, announced in 2021. The new Falster Gen 6 smartwatch also comes with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. Connectivity options Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC SE. The Falster Gen 6 will be available on the company’s official website later this month.
