Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung opens world's largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida: All you need to know

The facility will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on July 9.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Consumer electronics major, Samsung, has put the name of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on the top of the world map by housing the biggest mobile manufacturing facility in the northern Indian city. The South Korean conglomerate has opened the unit at Sector 81.

The facility will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on July 9.

Here are some interesting facts about the newly-set up facility:

In June last year, the electronics giant announced a Rs 4,915-crore investment plan to expand the Noida facility. In a year's time, the new facility is ready for production, which the double output for the company.

The company currently manufactures 67 million smartphones in India. With the new plant coming into operation, it is expected to manufacture nearly 120 million mobile devices.

The facility is expected to double Samsung's production capacity of consumer electronics like refrigerators and flat panel TVs, further consolidating the company's leadership in the segment.

At present, India attributes to 10 percent of overall production capacity of Samsung. Through this plant, Samsung aims to take it to 50 percent over the next three years.

President and CEO of Samsung India, HC Hong, said that a bigger manufacturing plant would help the company cater to the growing demand for Samsung products across the country.

The new facility will reduce the time its goods take to reach markets, Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research told news agency IANS.

Samsung is expected to create 15,000 jobs through the new manufacturing unit.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 09:42 am

