Samsung launches Galaxy A6, A6+ with AI camera; price, specifications, availability

Samsung has launched Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones in India. The phones will go on sale starting May 22 and will be available for purchase at Paytm Mall, Amazon India, Samsung India e-store and Samsung’s offline retail stores.

Galaxy A6 is available in two storage variants - 32GB & 64GB – and is priced at Rs. 21,990 and Rs. 22,990 respectively. Galaxy A6+ will be available in a 64GB storage option and is priced at Rs 25,990. Samsung is offering Rs 3,000 cashback to buyers who will purchase the device at Paytm Mall or using an ICICI Credit Card.

Galaxy A6 Specifications

Galaxy A6 comes with a 5.6 inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1480p and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The Super AMOLED screen incorporates Samsung’s Infinity Display design.

The device is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7 series SoC which is supported by a 4GB RAM. The phone comes in 32GB and 64GB storage option and supports memory expansion of up to 256GB.

On the camera side, the phone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor both at the front and rear. While the primary camera has an f/1.7 aperture, the front camera comes with an f/1.9 aperture rate. Apart from features such as customised Bokeh mode, both the cameras tag along an LED flash.

The dual-SIM 4G phone runs on 3,000 mAh battery and has features such as Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy A6+ Specifications

The more premium of the both, the Galaxy A6+ sports a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080x2220p resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Like its younger sibling, A6+ too has Samsung’s Infinity Display design incorporated.

The phone runs on an eight core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor and 4GB RAM. The phone features 64GB internal storage and can be further expanded by upto 256GB via microSD card.

The phone sports a 16MP + 5MP dual-rear camera setup with an aperture ratio of f/1.7 and f/1.9 respectively. On the front, the phone features a massive 24MP camera with an aperture rate of f/1.9. Both the cameras come with LED flash and Bokeh mode features.

Other features of the device include a 3,500 mAh battery, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both Galaxy A6 and A6+ run on Android 8.0 Oreo and has Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras. The phones are available in Blue, Black, and Gold colours.