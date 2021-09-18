MARKET NEWS

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE support page goes live in Germany, hinting towards imminent launch

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to use a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region.

Moneycontrol News
September 18, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is rumoured for October 2021 (Image: OnLeaks)

Samsung’s last Galaxy Unpacked event saw the unveiling of its much-anticipated foldable phones, but the unveiling of the Galaxy S21 FE is still unknown. The Galaxy S21 FE has long been in the works with rumours and leaks origination from the first half of 2021.

Now, a support page for the Galaxy S21 FE has just gone live on Samsung’s German website, which suggests that its launch is imminent. 91mobiles was first to spot the page with the Galaxy S21 FE listed with model number SM-G990B/DS.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to arrive sometime in October 2021. However, there is no confirmation from Samsung on an official launch timeline. But there are quite a few leaks and rumours about the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specs 

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to use a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. The device will also sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

There are few details about the device’s camera setup, but it will likely retain the S21’s triple-camera setup with a lower resolution telephoto shooter. On the front, the S21 FE is expected to come with a 10 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device will include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, etc.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Sep 18, 2021 05:03 pm

