Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10+ to feature dual selfie camera

Samsung's flagship phone is expected to release in February 2019 at the Mobile World Congress.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung's Galaxy S10+ smartphone will be feature a dual selfie camera, report suggest.

This is the latest in a string of leaks surrounding the South Korean technology giant's flagship phone which is expected to release in February 2019 at the Mobile World Congress.

According to a report by Korean website The Bell, Galaxy S10+ will feature three rear cameras, taking the total to five — the most on any smartphone currently available in the market.

Codenamed- Beyond 2, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be have a 6.44-inch curved Super AMOLED display with an on-screen fingerprint scanner.

According to rumours, the triple rear camera includes a 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto and 16MP fixed focus 120-degree super wide angle sensors.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:24 pm

tags #Galaxy S10+ #India #Samsung #Technology #Trending News

