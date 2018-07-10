Samsung Galaxy S10+ to feature dual selfie camera

Samsung's Galaxy S10+ smartphone will be feature a dual selfie camera, report suggest.

This is the latest in a string of leaks surrounding the South Korean technology giant's flagship phone which is expected to release in February 2019 at the Mobile World Congress.

According to a report by Korean website The Bell, Galaxy S10+ will feature three rear cameras, taking the total to five — the most on any smartphone currently available in the market.

Codenamed- Beyond 2, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be have a 6.44-inch curved Super AMOLED display with an on-screen fingerprint scanner.

According to rumours, the triple rear camera includes a 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto and 16MP fixed focus 120-degree super wide angle sensors.