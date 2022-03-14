English
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with 12th Gen Intel CPUs launching in India on March 17

    The pre-reservation window for the two new Samsung Galaxy laptops will be open until March 16 (11:59 pm).

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is arriving in India this week. The two Samsung laptops were previously revealed at MWC 2022 in Graphite and Silver colour options. The Galaxy Book Pro laptops were teased on Amazon last week.

    The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are launching in India on March 17 with the event set to take place at 06:00 pm (IST). Customers who want to purchase the laptops can pre-order them with an advance payment of Rs 1,999.

    The pre-reservation window will be open until March 16 (11:59 pm). The two Galaxy Book laptops will go on sale through Amazon India, Samsung official website, and other e-commerce platforms.

    The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6 Full HD+ AMOLED displays, while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 also arrives with the same display options, although the screens have touch support. The two laptops also come with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

    The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops can be equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card reader, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and more. The laptops will be available in Graphite and Silver colour options.
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 06:58 pm
