Royal Enfield's upcoming scrambler, the Trials 350 and 500

Royal Enfield’s upcoming motorcycles, the Trials 350 and 500, have been revealed after the success and immense appreciation received by the Interceptor 650.

Now, with a renewed hope Royal Enfield is moving towards its next release, a scrambler based bike that sports a single seat instead of the usual dual seats. In place of the back seat is an additional luggage carrier; and a continental GT like taillight.

Though a 500cc Royal Enfield scrambler was always in the talks, a 350cc variant is a welcome addition. Both the bikes are expected to have the same engine as their classic counterparts, albeit with few changes. The bikes feature an upswept exhaust, offroad biased knobby tyres, reinforced mudguards and handlebars that are positioned higher to ensure that the rider gets a stable yet enthralling offroad experience.

As the engines are expected to be the same, the power figures could be in the same range as well. However, it is possible that Royal Enfield may tune the engine differently. The bikes will also receive ABS as standard in line with the upcoming safety norms.

That being said, it remains to be seen if Royal Enfield is making any structural changes, or just continuing with the bulky frame. With these changes, it is expected that the bikes will be priced around the Rs 1.5-2 lakh range.