Realme 5i open sale starts today: Specifications, offers, features

Realme 5i is now available via open sale in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month as a new variant of the Realme 5. Realme 5i is the fourth new smartphone under the Realme 5 series.

Realme 5i price and offers

Realme 5i comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage variant in India. The smartphone has been launched for Rs 8,999 and comes in two colours — Aqua Blue and Forest Green. Realme 5i will be available from January 15 starting 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme India website.

Sale offers include Jio benefits up to Rs 7,550 when the Realme 5i is purchased via Flipkart. On the Realme India website, customers can avail 10 percent SuperCash up to Rs 1,000 via MobiKwik. Cashify is offering Rs 500 on the exchange of old smartphones via Realme website.

Realme 5i specifications and features

Realme 5i features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a waterdrop notch for the 8MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

Performance unit is the same as Realme 5 and Realme 5s. This means that there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with Adreno 610 graphics. The chipset is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD.

Realme 5i packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger out-of-the-box.

The camera setup on the back features a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view, and two 2MP shooters for macro and depth mapping.