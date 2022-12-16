Realme 10s launched in China with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Realme has officially announced a new smartphone in its ‘Number’ series. The Realme 10s arrives following the recent launch of the Realme 10, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 10s debuts as an affordable smartphone with 5G connectivity, a MediaTek chipset, dual rear cameras, a large battery, and more.

Realme 10s Price

The Realme 10s price in China is set at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,100) for the 8 GB/128 GB model, while the 8 GB/256 GB variant will set you back CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,450). As of now, there is no word about the Realme 10s’ availability outside China.

Realme 10s Specifications

The Realme 10s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM. The phone also comes in 128 GB and 256 GB storage options that are expandable up to 1 TB via a microSD card. Unlike the Realme 10 Pro series, the Realme 10s runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

The Realme 10s sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Realme 10s gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a portrait unit, and a macro lens. On the front, the Realme 10s features an 8 MP selfie camera.

The Realme 10s packs a 5,000 mAh battery that is powered through a USB-C port. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Hi-Res Audio support. The Realme 10s comes in Streamer Blue and Crystal Black colour options.