Read it later app Instapaper buys itself back from Pinterest

Instant Paper Inc., is expected to receive the ownership from Pinterest after a 21-day waiting period.
Moneycontrol News
It is definitely a moment of great pride for the owners of Instant Paper Inc., as they are all set to buy back their own app Instapaper from Pinterest. Back in 2013, developer Marco Arment sold his famous app Instapaper to Betaworks. Two years back, Pinterest acquired Betaworks, in a bid to "accelerate discovering and saving articles on Pinterest."
Pinterest's decision to sell Instapaper was also announced in a blog on the official Instapaper website. For the uninitiated, Instapaper is a bookmarking service that lets its users save web pages, to be "read later" on a different device, like an e-reader, smartphone or tablet.