Piaggio updates Aprilia and Vespa range of scooters with ABS and CBS

Piaggio has updated its entire line-up of Vespa and Aprilia scooters with ABS and CBS to bring them up to date with the mandated safety requirements.

The Aprilia SR 150, Vespa SXL and VXL 150 will receive ABS, while the Aprilia SR 125 and Vespa 125 will come with CBS. While prices for the updated scooters will be announced shortly, the company is providing Rs 6,000 worth of benefits for customers opting for the ABS range of Aprilia and Vespa scooters.

Commenting on the introduction of new upgraded Vespa and Aprilia, Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India, said, "As a global brand, we are committed to the safety of our customers and delighted to comply with the changing safety norms from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This move will improve the overall safety and riding standards of the two-wheeler industry. For us, our product portfolio was already ABS compliant last year, but we are launching them across the country now to fit general demand."

Anti-brake lock system and combined braking system are two new safety features that have become mandatory for all two-wheelers as of April. Every two-wheeler up to a 125cc engine capacity needs to have CBS, while those above 125cc need ABS.

ABS prevents the wheels from locking up under hard braking and CBS provides proportional braking pressure to both wheels, thereby increasing stability for the vehicle.