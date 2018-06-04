Oppo to revive Find series with a new flagship, shares teaser

Oppo announced the launch of a “Futuristic Flagship,” Oppo Find X. The Chinese company released a teaser of the phone on Twitter last week.

Oppo though did not reveal any specifications for the phone, it seems, it has plans to revive Find series after almost four years.



The OPPO Futuristic Flagship phone is coming. #OPPOFindX pic.twitter.com/uiJIv2tEgc

— OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) June 1, 2018

The mobile manufacturer sent another tweet which asked, “What expectations do you have for #OPPOFindX?” with a cryptic 14-seconds video giving no glimpse of the phone. Instead, a curved figure appears blending into text: FIND and then X.

Going by the trend followed by other phone makers, the Oppo Find X can be expected to have high-end features. One can expect the flagship to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with around 6GB RAM, a dual rear camera setup and AI capabilities. It can also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The fast charging technology developed by the company, VOOC may also be a feature of the phone. The technology promises to charge a phone up to 75% within 30 minutes.

Oppo Find phones are known to be innovative. The last phone in the Find series was Find 7 launched in 2014. Priced at Rs 37,990, it packed a lot of innovative features which could be called innovative or were not available in the similar range of phones at that time.

Find 7 sported a 5.5-inch Quad HD 2560 x 1440p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. In the optics department, Find 7 packed a 13MP rear shooter along with a 5MP front-facing 80-degree wide-angle sensor. Battery capacity was 3,000mAH.