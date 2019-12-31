App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo A5 2020 launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage: Price, specifications, features

The smartphone had recently received a price cut on the 3GB variant, which now retails for Rs 11,990.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo has launched a new variant of the Oppo A5 2020 in India. The smartphone now comes with 6GB RAM and is priced at Rs 14,990. The Oppo A5 2020 with 3GB and 4GB RAM continues to be available for purchase in India via online and offline stores.


The new variant of the A5 2020 comes with 128GB onboard memory. The smartphone had recently received a price cut on the 3GB variant, which now retails for Rs 11,990. The 4GB RAM option is available for grabs for Rs 13,990.


Other specifications and features of the Oppo A5 2020 include a 6.5-inch display with a ‘Nano water-drop’ display. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection against scratches and drops.


Under the hood, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB and now a 6GB RAM option power the Oppo A5 2020. Storage is expandable via microSD up to 256GB. For long battery life, Oppo A5 2020 comes packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.


Optics on the back includes a 12MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The quad-camera setup is completed with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP AI sensor inside the water-drop notch.

Oppo A5 2020 boots on ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9.0 out-of-the-box.



First Published on Dec 31, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #smartphones

