OnePlus 10 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Realme GT 2 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro: Full specifications compared

The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently unveiled in China, debuting as an early adopter of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, OnePlus isn’t the only brand to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and other popular brands to use the new chip on their devices include iQOO, Xiaomi and Realme.

So, before these companies introduce their devices in the Indian market, we thought it best to compare the top-tier flagships from these brands. Our comparison will include four devices – OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, and iQOO 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Realme GT 2 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro iQOO 9 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB 6.7-inch 2K 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits Peak Brightness 6.7-inch 2K 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, 1400 nits Peak Brightness 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1500 nits Peak Brightness 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1500 nits Peak Brightness 48 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) with 150-Degree FoV + 8 MP (Telephoto) with OIS, 3.3x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras 50 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) with 150-Degree FoV + 3 MP (Microscope) with 40x Magnification Rear Cameras 50 MP, f/1.9 with OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) + 50 MP (Telephoto) with 2.2x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras 50 MP, f/1.8 with Gimbal OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) + 16 MP (Telephoto) with OIS, 2.5x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras 32 MP Selfie Camera 32 MP Selfie Camera 32 MP Selfie Camera 16 MP Selfie Camera 5,000 mAh Battery 5,000 mAh Battery 4,600 mAh Battery 4,700 mAh Battery 80W Wired Charging 50W Wireless Charging 65W Wired Charging 120W Wired Charging 50W Wireless Charging 120W Wired Charging 50W Wireless Charging Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Android 12, MIUI 13 Android 12, Origin OS Ocean

What's the difference?

When it comes to performance, there's little separating the four devices considering they all use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and come in similar RAM capacities. All four devices also incorporate improved cooling to ensure excellent sustained performance.

Of the four devices, only the Realme GT 2 Pro doesn't offer wireless charging support. Additionally, both the Xiaomi 12 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro offer 120W wired fast-charging support, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is slower, but still really fast, at 80W. All four phones also use similar display tech, although the OnePlus 10 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro use the new 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED panel.

The biggest difference between all four devices lies in their camera setups. Since we are yet to review these devices, we'll just break down the differences in the specifications of the four different camera setups. Straight off the bat, the Realme GT 2 Pro is immediately let down by the lack of a telephoto camera.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features the lowest resolution telephoto camera, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a high-res 50 MP camera. All the three telephoto cameras on the iQOO 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Pro don't offer the levels of magnification seen on periscope cameras.

This suggests these telephoto lenses might be more effective at taking close-up portraits rather than zooming into objects at a distance. Additionally, the iQOO 9 Pro's main camera also feature Gimbal OIS, which is designed to offer greater levels of stability than the standard optical image stablisation.

All four phones also run on Android 12 with their own custom skin on top. However, the iQOO 9 Pro will use a version of Vivo's FunTouch OS, while the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with OxygenOS in India.