MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Realme GT 2 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro: Full specifications compared

Which Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone will you buy in 2022?

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently unveiled in China, debuting as an early adopter of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, OnePlus isn’t the only brand to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and other popular brands to use the new chip on their devices include iQOO, Xiaomi and Realme.

So, before these companies introduce their devices in the Indian market, we thought it best to compare the top-tier flagships from these brands. Our comparison will include four devices – OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, and iQOO 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Realme GT 2 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro 
OnePlus 10 ProRealme GT 2 ProXiaomi 12 ProiQOO 9 Pro
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
128GB/256GB128GB/256GB/512GB128GB/256GB128GB/256GB/512GB
6.7-inch 2K 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits Peak Brightness6.7-inch 2K 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, 1400 nits Peak Brightness6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1500 nits Peak Brightness6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1500 nits Peak Brightness
48 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) with 150-Degree FoV + 8 MP (Telephoto) with OIS, 3.3x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras50 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) with 150-Degree FoV + 3 MP (Microscope) with 40x Magnification Rear Cameras50 MP, f/1.9 with OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) + 50 MP (Telephoto) with 2.2x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras50 MP, f/1.8 with Gimbal OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) + 16 MP (Telephoto) with OIS, 2.5x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras
32 MP Selfie Camera 32 MP Selfie Camera32 MP Selfie Camera 16 MP Selfie Camera
 5,000 mAh Battery  5,000 mAh Battery4,600 mAh Battery 4,700 mAh Battery
80W Wired Charging 50W Wireless Charging65W Wired Charging120W Wired Charging 50W Wireless Charging120W Wired Charging 50W Wireless Charging
Android 12, ColorOS 12.1Android 12, Realme UI 3.0Android 12, MIUI 13Android 12, Origin OS Ocean

What's the difference?

When it comes to performance, there's little separating the four devices considering they all use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and come in similar RAM capacities. All four devices also incorporate improved cooling to ensure excellent sustained performance.

Realme_GT 2

Close

Related stories

Of the four devices, only the Realme GT 2 Pro doesn't offer wireless charging support. Additionally, both the Xiaomi 12 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro offer 120W wired fast-charging support, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is slower, but still really fast, at 80W. All four phones also use similar display tech, although the OnePlus 10 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro use the new 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED panel.

The biggest difference between all four devices lies in their camera setups. Since we are yet to review these devices, we'll just break down the differences in the specifications of the four different camera setups. Straight off the bat, the Realme GT 2 Pro is immediately let down by the lack of a telephoto camera.

Xiaomi

The OnePlus 10 Pro features the lowest resolution telephoto camera, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a high-res 50 MP camera. All the three telephoto cameras on the iQOO 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Pro don't offer the levels of magnification seen on periscope cameras.

This suggests these telephoto lenses might be more effective at taking close-up portraits rather than zooming into objects at a distance. Additionally, the iQOO 9 Pro's main camera also feature Gimbal OIS, which is designed to offer greater levels of stability than the standard optical image stablisation.

All four phones also run on Android 12 with their own custom skin on top. However, the iQOO 9 Pro will use a version of Vivo's FunTouch OS, while the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with OxygenOS in India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iQOO #OnePlus #Qualcomm #Realme #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 12, 2022 05:34 pm

Must Listen

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.