Nokia C01 Plus launched in India with Unisoc chipset, 3,000 mAh Battery, Android 11 (Go Edition)

The Nokia C01 Plus is priced at Rs 5,999 in India for the sole 2GB/16GB model.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 07:46 PM IST

Nokia has officially dropped a new budget smartphone in India. The Nokia C01 Plus is an Android Go smartphone with an octa-core processor, a single rear camera, an HD+ display, and expandable storage.

Nokia C01 Plus Price in India 

The Nokia C01 Plus is priced at Rs 5,999 in India for the sole 2GB/16GB model. The handset will be available on Nokia.com, Amazon, and major offline retail stores across the country. Nokia has also announced Jio-exclusive offers for Jio customers.

Nokia C01 Plus Specifications 

The Nokia C01 Plus is powered by a Unisoc SC9863a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone comes with 16GB of storage that is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Nokia C01 Plus sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia C01 Plus opts for a single 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP selfie camera. The rear camera comes with HDR support, while both modules feature an LED flash. The phone is equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery that the company claims can last a day.

The Nokia C01 Plus comes in Blue and Purple colour options. The phone also comes with face unlock and runs on the Go Edition of Android 11. Nokia also promises two years of quarterly security updates.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nokia #smartphones
first published: Sep 14, 2021 07:46 pm

