New Apple TV remote won't let you play games that require motion control

Apple updated its Apple TV hardware at the 'Spring-Loaded' event recently but there is one thing that it failed to mention. The new Siri remote that comes with Apple TV 4K will not be able to play games that required motion controls.

This was first spotted by Digital Trends and the new remote seems to have omitted the accelerometer and gyroscope that is required to play some of the games on Apple TV. This can also be seen on the product listing for the remote which does not mention the "Accelerometer" and "Three-axis gyro".

As reported on by MacRumors, trying to play a game that requires these functions on the new remote will just give you an error message and tell you to either connect a first-generation Apple TV remote or a compatible PlayStation, Xbox or MFi controller.

This isn't too surprising considering Apple does not require games to support the Siri Remote controls any longer. The company dropped it a few months after it launched the Apple TV in 2015. Since then, Apple has been slowly moving towards more traditional gaming controllers, even announcing support for Xbox One and Ps4 controllers in 2019.

Apple will also support PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers with tvOS 14.5.