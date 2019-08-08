App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netwrix introduces data classification platform

The platform is built on technology from Netwrix's acquisition of Concept Searching.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Netwrix, a data security and governance software company, announced the newest addition to its product portfolio, Netwrix Data Classification. This platform, which is built on technology from Netwrix's acquisition of Concept Searching, empowers organizations to ensure their data benefits the organization, and is handled effectively, by automatically identifying, categorizing and tagging it with metadata.

"We are excited to extend our product portfolio with Netwrix Data Classification. This value-added solution enables our customers to enhance business development activities and increase the value of their enterprise data. Complex data governance processes are automated, security efforts prioritized, and privacy and compliance requirements easily addressed at reduced cost. Netwrix offers a real alternative to organizations seeking a data classification solution that is easy to use, delivers faster time to market, and provides increased accuracy," said Martin Garland, President of the Concept Searching business unit at Netwrix.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.