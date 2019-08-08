Netwrix introduces data classification platform

Netwrix, a data security and governance software company, announced the newest addition to its product portfolio, Netwrix Data Classification. This platform, which is built on technology from Netwrix's acquisition of Concept Searching, empowers organizations to ensure their data benefits the organization, and is handled effectively, by automatically identifying, categorizing and tagging it with metadata.

"We are excited to extend our product portfolio with Netwrix Data Classification. This value-added solution enables our customers to enhance business development activities and increase the value of their enterprise data. Complex data governance processes are automated, security efforts prioritized, and privacy and compliance requirements easily addressed at reduced cost. Netwrix offers a real alternative to organizations seeking a data classification solution that is easy to use, delivers faster time to market, and provides increased accuracy," said Martin Garland, President of the Concept Searching business unit at Netwrix.