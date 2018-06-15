Mozilla working on first-ever browser controlled by voice

Mozilla, the maker of the Firefox browser, is reportedly working on an internet browser which can be controlled by the user’s voice.

The move could give rise to the untapped market of voice-controlled browsers.

The company recently announced that the browser was called Scout and the project was in its initial stages. Scout will be able to respond to commands like “Hey, Scout, read the article about penguins back to me,” and could establish a new way to use the internet.

In recent years, Mozilla has been finding it difficult to operate in a market dominated by rivals like Google Chrome and Apple’s Safari browser. With Scout, the company could find a way to survive and challenge Google’s 58 percent domination of the web browser market. Mozilla Firefox currently has a 5 percent share in the market.

As Mozilla says, the project is in early stages, there is almost no available information on how exactly it will work. But one can expect it to work along the same lines as that of existing voice assistants in the market.

Although Google currently has a mic support function that allows users to search via voice commands, Mozilla Scout will be a first-of-its-kind fully voice controlled browser. It could also reshape the way the visually impaired use the internet.