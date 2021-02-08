MARKET NEWS

Motorola G40 launch in India tipped for February

Motorola will launch the Moto Ibiza as Moto G40 in India.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

Motorola G40 launch in India is tipped for February. The new Moto G-series smartphone is said to launch as a budget 5G smartphone offering in India. Details of a Motorola smartphone named Ibiza have been floating on the web. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Motorola Ibiza will launch as Moto G40 in India.

Motorola has not made an official confirmation on the Moto G40 launch in India. However, Sharma claims that the smartphone will launch in India in February. The exact launch date of the budget 5G smartphone is unknown at the moment. He further added that the Moto G40 will feature a 90Hz IPS LCD.

Other details of the smartphone leaked online include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The device is also said to come with 6GB of RAM. 

Motorola G40 is also said to come with a triple-camera setup. It is likely to include a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The HD+ screen is also said to feature a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera. It will come with a 13MP front camera. The device is also tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box.
