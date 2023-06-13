English
    Microsoft's PC Game Pass members can stream select titles using Nvidia's GeForce Now

    The games will available on every device GeForce Now supports including PCs, Mac's, Chromebooks, mobile devices and TVs

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
    Microsoft's PC Game Pass members will be able to stream select titles using Nvidia's GeForce Now

    (Image: Microsoft)

    Microsoft has said that select titles from its PC Game Pass library can now be streamed on Nvidia's GeForce Now service. Earlier this year, the tech giant entered a 10-year agreement with the chip-maker to bring games to its cloud gaming service.

    The move was an attempt by Microsoft to assure the regulators presiding over the Activision Blizzard merger, which has now hit another roadblock as the US FTC has decided to block the acquisition.

    In a blog post, Microsoft said the arrangement "will enable the PC Game Pass catalog to be played on any device that GeForce Now streams to, like low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more, and we’ll be rolling this out in the months ahead".

    It is not immediately known how many titles will be available but Microsoft has said only "select PC games from the library" will be coming to GeForce Now.

    Earlier, both companies announced that Microsoft Store will roll out on GeForce Now and support purchases made on the store.

    Besides Nvidia, Microsoft has also inked 10-year deals with Nintendo and Steam.

