Microsoft to make it easier to switch default apps in Windows 11

Microsoft will make it easier to change default applications in Windows 11 to address an oft-heard complaint about the operating system.

"We want to ensure that people are in control of what gets pinned to their Desktop, their Start menu and their Taskbar as well as to be able to control their default applications such as their default browser through consistent, clear and trustworthy Windows provided system dialogs and settings," the company said in a blog post.

The tech giant was responding to the long-winded process of changing apps. If, for instance, a user wants to change the default browser from Edge to Chrome, they not only need to set it as the default browser but you also need to manually set it as default for each associated file and link type.

While Microsoft may have done this to give granular control over apps to users, it's convoluted process that irked the users.

Moneycontrol News