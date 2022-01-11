Microsoft Surface Pro X launched in India with Windows 11: Price, specifications

Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro X in India in parallel to its Microsoft Future Ready event. The new Surface Pro X arrives as the thinnest 13-inch Surface device in the company’s line-up. Microsoft’s Surface Pro X comes with Windows 11, an eight-core processor, a high-resolution display, and a stylus.

Microsoft Surface Pro X Price in India

The Surface Pro X is priced at Rs 93,999 in India. However, businesses can get the Surface Pro X is different variants ranging from 8GB/128GB (Rs 94,599) to 16GB/512GB (Rs 1,50,499). The Surface Pro X will be available through commercial authorized resellers and Reliance Digital.

Microsoft Surface Pro X Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is powered by eight-core Microsoft SQ1/SQ2 processors, which feature integrated Adreno 685/690 graphics. The chip is paired with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The Surface Pro X sports a 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point multi-touch support.

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 Surface device boasts a 5 MP front camera with 1080p HD video recording and a 10 MP rear camera, which supports up to 4K resolution. The Surface Pro X also comes with 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and dual far-field Studio Mics.

Microsoft claims that the device can deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge with typical usage. The Surface Pro X also features two USB Type-C ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi support, and more. It is equipped with signature anodized aluminium with carbon composite fanless thermal cooling. The Surface Pro X also comes with the Surface Slim Pen 2.