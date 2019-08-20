Microland appoints Ashish Mahadwar as President of Global Sales and Marketing

Microland, an IT and digital transformation company, announced that Ashish Mahadwar has joined the Bangalore- based company as President, Global Sales and Marketing of its US office. Mahadwar's new position is to accelerate innovation and global growth in response to changing customer needs.

With over 30 years of diversified global career, Mahadwar has gained international skills in scaling application, infrastructure and consulting. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating & Revenue Officer for a leading IT services company in San Francisco Bay Area and as a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital. Previously, he served as a board member and EVP / General Manager for Emerging Business Group at CSC, reporting directly to the CEO and responsible for all Next Generation businesses.

According to Mahadwar, Microland enjoys a unique position in the IT services market. He said, "With a thirty-year focus on infrastructure management, Microland can truly help companies on their digital journey. Today, as the boundaries between automation and IoT become increasingly blurred, such deep specialization can give our customers a strong competitive edge. I am very happy about this opportunity. "