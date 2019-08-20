App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microland appoints Ashish Mahadwar as President of Global Sales and Marketing

Recently he served as a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Microland, an IT and digital transformation company, announced that Ashish Mahadwar has joined the Bangalore- based company as President, Global Sales and Marketing of its US office. Mahadwar's new position is to accelerate innovation and global growth in response to changing customer needs.

With over 30 years of diversified global career, Mahadwar has gained international skills in scaling application, infrastructure and consulting. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating & Revenue Officer for a leading IT services company in San Francisco Bay Area and as a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital. Previously, he served as a board member and EVP / General Manager for Emerging Business Group at CSC, reporting directly to the CEO and responsible for all Next Generation businesses.

According to Mahadwar, Microland enjoys a unique position in the IT services market. He said, "With a thirty-year focus on infrastructure management, Microland can truly help companies on their digital journey. Today, as the boundaries between automation and IoT become increasingly blurred, such deep specialization can give our customers a strong competitive edge. I am very happy about this opportunity. "

Returning to the company, he will lead new customer acquisition, deepen relationships with existing clients, build technology partnerships, and implement Microland's strategic transformation as a partner that helps companies enter the digital world.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

