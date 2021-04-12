English
Malware laden fake Clubhouse app for PC is something you need to watch out for

Once installed, the fake app would then connect to servers in Russia for further instructions.

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST

A fraudulent Facebook campaign for Clubhouse promised users a version of the popular app for PC and stayed up for several days before it was taken down. The app was riddled with malware designed to infect PCs with the ransom and other malicious infections.

The ads when clicked on would take users to a fake website that had a mock-up of the Clubhouse app for PC. The site also housed a download link infected with malware. Researcher's determined that when the apps were downloaded and given access to run, it would contact a server in Russia for further instructions on how to infect the PC it was installed on.

The researchers also noticed that it tried to infect its machines with ransomware. Researcher's also reported that the servers hosting the fake website in Russia have been taken offline.

There has been a long line of hacks, data breaches, and ransomware threats since the beginning of this year. This comes shortly after hackers managed to bypass Google Play Store's security and hosted a malware-laden fake Netflix app on the store.
