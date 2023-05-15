Lost your phone? Govt launches portal to help track your device

You will be able to lock, track lost phones with this upcoming system

Indians can now track and block their lost or stolen mobile phones with a tracking system which the government launched this week, a senior official said. It is being piloted in some telecom circles, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the North East region, by the Centre for Department of Telematics (CDoT), and the system is now ready for deployment throughout India, according to a DoT official who declined to be identified.

"CEIR system is scheduled for pan-India launch on May 17," the official said.

Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO and chairman of the Project Board at CDoT, did not confirm the date but confirmed the technology is ready for deployment nationwide. "The system is ready, and now it will be deployed across India in this quarter. This will enable people to block and track their lost mobile phones," Upadhyay said. Across all telecom networks, CDoT has been able to add features for checking cloned mobile phones.

It is mandatory in India for mobile devices to have their IMEI disclosed before they are sold.

