HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 10:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG G7 ThinQ to get Google’s augmented reality stickers

Augmented reality stickers are animated 3D stickers that can be added by editing the photo. The stickers work on Google's AR core platform

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Google AR Stickers
Google AR Stickers

Google's augmented reality stickers, which were exclusive to its Pixel range of phones, will now be made available for LG's G7 ThinQ as well.

Augmented reality stickers are animated 3D stickers that can be added by editing the photo. The stickers work on Google's AR core platform.

These stickers are three-dimensional and animated, and add live/stable animation to a picture.

They are both character-based and text-based. Earlier, users were able to edit pictures with stickers of characters from Star Wars and Winter Olympic stickers.

The stickers will be made available through an operating system upgrade. Once the update is successful, a camera update from Playstore will enable the AR stickers in the camera app itself.

What makes this device compatible with AR stickers?

The LG G7 ThinQ features an Android Oreo 8.0 OS and a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a dual camera setup with 16 MP + 16 MP as a primary setup, and an 8 MP front-facing camera.

The phone features Bluetooth 5.0 and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the screen. Its graphics are powered by an Adreno 630 GPU.

AR stickers have various sticker packs that allow users to customise their photos however they want.

The new sticker packs contain a sticker on the most-watched event at the time, or a sticker featuring movie stars or characters.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 10:56 pm

tags #Android #Google

