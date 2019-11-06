LG announces G Pad 5 tablet with Snapdragon 821 SoC and 8,200 mAh battery

LG is attempting to make a comeback in the tablet scene with the recent launch of the G Pad 5 10.1 in South Korea. LG’s latest tablet is priced at KRW 440,000 (Approx. Rs 27,000) in its home market. The tablet features a silver meta back with black-coloured bezels on the front.

As the name suggests, the G Pad 5 sports a 10.1-inch screen. The IPS LCD panel features an FHD+ (1920 x 1200 pixels) resolution. The tablet is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 821 SoC with a clock speed of up to 2.4 GHz. The G Pad 5 is also equipped with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded to 512GB via microSD card.

The G Pad 5 packs an 8,200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The device runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box with LG’s custom UX on top. LG’s new 10-inch tablet features an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. The G Pad 5 boasts a dual speaker grille on either side of the USB Type-C port.

The LG G Pad 5 weighs 498 grams and comes in at 247.2 x 150.7 x 8mm. The fingerprint sensor is located on the right side of the tablet near the volume and power buttons. Connectivity options on the G Pad 5, include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, a headphone jack, and more.